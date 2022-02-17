Healthy Living: Preventing and relieving tenderness

There’s no getting out of it, a woman’s body is ruled by her hormones - all through her life. Follicle stimulating, luteinising hormones, estrogen and progesterone - the main hormones that create and mature an egg each month, making us able to give life.

But this cycle should really pass by nearly unnoticeable. A bit more adventurous around ovulation, and a bit more introvert during menses - but nothing major.

One of the most uncomfortable effects of hormonal imbalance, which is more often estrogen to progesterone dominance, is breast tenderness, where they become sore three to five days, even two weeks prior to the beginning of a menstrual period and stop hurting after it starts. The sharp rise in hormone levels right before your period cause your breasts to swell and lead to tightness, burning, even throbbing in the tissues.

It is very easy to become estrogen dominant. Beside the ovaries your fat cells create estrogen as well.

Chemicals in water, inorganic foods and in cosmetic products which you absorb very fast through your skin also have a strong estrogenic effect on your body, hence they’re called xenoestrogens, disrupting the sensitive balance. Progesterone is produced by the sack called ‘Corpus Luteum’ that the matured egg has left in the ovary after ovulation.

The health of that ‘Corpus Luteum’ determines the amount of progesterone produced that month - and because an egg is maturing for three months, you have three months of good or bad nutrition to affect its health.

It needs a good amount of Vitamin C, B6, Vitamin A and Zinc for its proper structure that needs to be supplied from your diet.

A small amount of Progesterone is produced in the adrenal glands also, but if you have to deal with any bit of stress, chances are it is converted to stress hormones, helping your body cope.

A healthy, balanced diet with plenty of fiber, beneficial bacteria, cruciferous vegetables, eggs and beetroot support hormone balance, while caffeine, excess salt, alcohol and refined foods contribute to the symptom development.

You can take hormone balancing evening primrose oil and herbs (unless contraindicated with your medications), such as Agnus Castus, Red clover, Adaptogen herbs, such as Ashwagandha, help you cope with stress better.

You can prevent and relieve breast tenderness with a regular gentle massage, using liquid iodine (not the yellow stuff that destroys your clothes!) and essential oil blend of frankincense, rosemary, lavender, lemon, grapefruit, peppermint, cinnamon, and Ylang Ylang in carrier oil of almond or evening primrose.

It is easy to think that breast tenderness is just part of being a woman, but on rare occasions it can be a sign of something more serious, so it is always worth having a check up with your doctor, especially if the pain persists, becomes sharp, or interferes with your sleep and normal activities.