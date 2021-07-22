Healthy Living: Breakfast – like a king

WE were always told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it is true.

A well-balanced, hearty breakfast sets you up for the day, gives you energy, preventing blood sugar dips and cravings. Balanced blood sugar level is especially important – not just for energy, but to support stress response, keep female hormones in check and help you have a good night’s sleep.

Now, I don’t mean the so called “healthy” breakfast cereals, which generally contain 19.8 grams of sugar per serving – that is over 60% of your recommended daily maximum. A balanced breakfast has a good amount of protein and fats that help to slow down the absorption of natural sugars found in complex carbohydrates, and it is void of added sugars. This allows for a slow and gradual absorption of glucose and the above mentioned benefits of balanced blood sugar levels. It is all about preparation and individual timing.

You don’t have to eat breakfast first in the morning if you are not hungry – and most definitely don’t replace a hearty breakfast with refined, sugary options, no matter how healthy the products pretend to be. Wait until you are hungry, or drink a glass of water with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to boost your appetite right after you wake. Research shows that some people are better off eating twice or even once a day – but it has to be a well-balanced meal.

Eggs with vegetables are the perfect breakfast, that is if you are not allergic to them. Prepare omelette fillings in the evening; wilt vegetables, fry up some strips of ham, chorizo or smoked salmon, so all you have to do in the morning is add your eggs. Alternatively, you can bake egg muffins, which are essentially mini omelettes made in a muffin tin. These will keep in the fridge for three days and are lovely hot or cold.

If you love your porridge, you can add a good tablespoon of nut butter such as almond butter, to increase its protein and essential fat content that keeps you going.

A couple of heaped tablespoons of ground seeds or a large handful of mixed nuts will also do the trick. If you don’t like the taste of nuts and seeds, add a scoop of plain, unflavoured whey protein powder (or a vegan alternative) and some mild coconut oil. Vanilla and cinnamon are naturally sweet flavour boosters to replace sugar or other sweeteners.

One of my favourite breakfasts for busy mornings is a power-smoothie, which can be prepared the night before. Keep it in a protein shaker and mix it up in the morning, as the solids and liquids separate overnight. Make sure to use only one portion of fruit – like one apple or a cup of dark berries, add ripe avocado and unflavoured protein powder of your choice. Bring up the flavour with vanilla extract, cinnamon or raw cacao powder. Add a cup of milk or an alternative and hey presto!