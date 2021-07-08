Healthy Living: Salads - enjoy raw foods daily

Summer is for salads – said no one ever, I hear you think. That may be because you think of the same old boring leaves and tomatoes with shop-bought dressings.

With a little fantasy you could turn leftovers with fresh vegetables and herbs into exciting tasty lunches.

Experts agree that raw foods should be a great percentage of our daily meals - no matter the climate or the weather. Raw or “live” foods such as vegetables - especially fermented ones, contain enzymes which enhance digestion and support the immune system. Organic raw foods also contain beneficial bacteria, so important for normal intestinal function, hence for all our body. When you eat a meal that does not contain enzymes the pancreas secretes enzymes to aid in digestion, which becomes much more problematic as we get older. Live foods also contain vitamins some of which are destroyed by cooking.

Try these recipes and if you are adventurous, add a handful of sauerkraut and check out some amazing recipes by Yotam Ottolenghi.

Beetroot – sesame seed salad

-·4 fresh organic beetroots grated on the larger holed grater

- 4 tbsp sesame seeds

- Little organic cold pressed sesame oil

- Juice of 1 large lemon

Slightly roast seeds in a stainless steel frying pan, 1-2 minutes, until slightly coloured, then add it to the beetroot with the oil and lemon juice and mix them well together. Add 2 tsp of organic cold pressed sesame oil at the end, without further heating.

Cabbage and Apple Slaw with Walnut-Flax Dressing

Slaws are robust salads to have all year round -- they keep nicely in the fridge for days with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Dressing

-3 tablespoons lemon juice

-3 tablespoons tahini

-2 teaspoons honey

-1 shallot, minced

-2 tablespoons walnut oil - 1 tablespoon flax oil

Slaw

1/2 head red cabbage, grated or thinly sliced

1 apple, diced small

2 celery stalks, diced small

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small dish. Mix the slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Toss in the dressing and let sit for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to develop. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

The Happy Carrot

-1 large carrot

-1 cup of shredded cabbage

-1/2 large Japanese radish, daikon (optional)

Dressing

-1 tablespoon of pumpkin seed butter

-½ clove garlic, crushed

-2 tablespoons lemon juice

-3 tablespoons soy milk

Grate the carrot and radish into a large bowl. Add shredded cabbage and toss thoroughly.

To make the dressing, whisk the pumpkin seed butter, garlic, lemon juice and soya milk together. Double the quantity if you like.

Groovy Broccoli

-1 small head of broccoli

-Handful of baby spinach leaves

-Handful of broken Brazil nuts

-2 cloves of garlic, crushed

-1 tablespoon tamari

-1 tablespoon sesame oil

Cut broccoli into small florets. Mix in spinach leaves. Whisk together garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil, drizzle on the vegetables and top with Brazil nuts.