Healthy Living: The triangle of optimum health

I was asked to give an online talk to a corporate company last week on wellbeing and preventing chronic disease. I chose to speak about the triangle of optimum health, because, no matter what illness someone is struggling with, it needs to be tackled at all angles: body, mind and spirit.

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that degenerative diseases are the results of the combination of genetic predisposition and the environment, with the emphasis on the latter. In cancer, for example, stress, environmental toxins and nutrient deficiencies undermine the immune system and allow mutated cells to go unchecked, which leads to uncontrolled growth in a genetically predisposed individual.

It is important to reduce the burden on your body to support medical treatments – addressing all elements of our life for best results. You cannot support only one element of this triangle and expect to heal. You can have the best diet, but if you are stressed, if you constantly feel and speak negatively, or if you try to fill the void of spirituality with drugs, alcohol, or comfort eating - these will keep you in that vicious circle of inflammation and oxidative stress.

Diet is the base stone of healing – we are after all what we eat. But how you eat and how you absorb your nutrients are just as important as what you eat. Mindfulness and prayer at mealtimes, focusing on and enjoying the meal, feeling gratitude for the blessings, and chewing properly can greatly increase the amount of nutrients absorbed and reduce putrefaction in the gut. Beneficial bacteria not only assist digestion, but send messages to our immune system, constantly adapting it to the internal environment, therefore, they should be topped up daily with fermented foods and/or supplements.

The timing of your meals is also crucial. Regular fasts – whether done twice a week or overnight, can reboot your immune system and assist healing. The best example of this is obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Simply by restricting the time that we feed, allowing the body to repair at night, insulin resistance and fat storage can be reversed!

Man-made chemicals also carry messages to our DNA, unfortunately only damaging ones. Couple that up with a sluggish liver detoxification – such as the genetic Gilbert’s syndrome – and you have a higher incidence of mental health disorders and hormonal cancers. Remove chemicals from your body and your house. Use organic foods where possible, avoid plastic containers and cellophane.

Use natural cosmetics and cleaning products. “Man does not live on bread alone.” A peaceful and determined mind is the difference between losing or winning the battle.

Stress and worry weaken the immune system, fuel inflammation, thus preventing your healing. Deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, and emotional freedom techniques can help to overcome stress. Make yourself think and speak only positively! Connecting to a greater force can give you strength. Prayer and meditation can heal a broken soul and get you through the toughest hours – scientifically proven to alter gene expression to result in positive physiological changes.