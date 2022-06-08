Search

08 Jun 2022

Hundreds of Limerick children on waiting list for occupational therapy and psychology appointments

Over 800 children in Mid-West on waiting list for occupational therapy and psychology

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

A TOTAL of 819 children were awaiting their assessment appointments for psychology and occupational therapy across the region.

Statistics released to the HSE's regional health forum show that 464 people are awaiting their opening appointments for occupational therapy services, with a further 355 on the waiting list for psychology sessions.

This is within the Mid-West Community West Healthcare's primary care Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Cahms).

An Independent councillor in Sligo Declan Bree sought the figures for all the regions covered by the HSE West division, with the figures for 'community healthcare area three', which encompasses the Limerick and Mid-West area published separately.

The data, which was supplied by Maria Bridgeman, the chief officer of Mid-West Community Healthcare, also shows that 475 youngsters were on the waiting list for an initial assessment for physiotherapy services, and 1,034 children awaiting dietetics treatment.

There were 1,850 children awaiting initial assessment for speech and language therapy, with 730 waiting for initial treatment, and 1,590 on the list for further treatment.

However, in these cases, the majority of children were being seen in primary care settings, as opposed to Camhs.

