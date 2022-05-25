Search

25 May 2022

Efforts underway to reschedule appointments at Limerick hospitals after suspension of strike action

Members of the MLSA protesting outside UHL on Tuesday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 May 2022 10:20 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Hospitals group has welcomed the suspension of today's scheduled strike action by members of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association.

The MLSA, which is in dispute with the HSE over pay and career progression, has suspended the third day of its planned industrial action after accepting an invitation to attend the Labour Court for exploratory talks.

MLSA General Secretary Terry Casey said the Union will enter the Labour Court process in good faith and with commitment to resolving the severe recruitment and retention issues in the laboratory sector.

“The MLSA’s Executive Committee met (yesterday afternoon) and has agreed to accept the Labour Court’s invitation. We will remain focused on what is required to achieve a sustainable work structure for Medical Scientists, patients and the Irish health service.”

WATCH: Scientists at University Hospital Limerick continue strike action

Services at all six of of UL Hospital's sites - in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh -  were impacted yesterday and on May 18 during the first two days of the Industrial action and there will be some further disruption today.

 

Commenting on the suspension, a spokesperson for ULHG said: "We are currently making every effort to reinstate as many procedures as possible in University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, and Ennis, Nenagh, St John's and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals. Patients should follow the most recent communication they have received in relation to their appointment."

 

UL Hospitals says all GP laboratory services will operate as normal today and that it is working to reschedule all procedures and appointments which have been impacted to date.

