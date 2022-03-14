Search

14 Mar 2022

Easing of visiting restrictions confirmed at University Hospital Limerick

The easing of visiting restrictions takes immediate effect

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 Mar 2022 5:40 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced the partial reintroduction of inpatient visiting at University Hospital Limerick with immediate effect.

Scheduled visiting slots (one visitor per patient), in line with national guidance on infection prevention, are now available on all wards apart from 1B, 1D and Trauma, and must be booked through the online booking system

Restrictions remain in place on Wards 1B, 1D and Trauma for now but updates will be available on the booking system.

"We regret that visiting restrictions remain in place on those wards. The decision has been taken to help keep all patients and staff safe, and to ensure that the hospital’s essential services can remain open at this time. The decision is being reviewed daily, and the affected wards will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

For those who are visiting patients in other areas of the hospital, visiting hours are between 2pm and 4pm each afternoon and from 6pm to 9pm every evening. 

Visitors are being advised they will have to wear a face mask, which are available at the hospital entrance, and observe hand hygiene and complete a Covid-19 questionnaire. Anyone who is feeling unwell is asked not to visit the hospital.

Members of the public attending UHL are being advised that visiting restrictions remain in place for the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

The only exceptions are:

• parents visiting children in hospital

• people assisting confused patients (for example, dementia)

• visiting on compassionate grounds

In cases where exemptions apply, it is strongly recommend that visitors are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before coming to the hospital. UL Hospitals is also advising that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk.

