Limerick to host major surgical conference this weekend

A LIMERICK-BASED event marked as the single largest surgical conference in the country is looking to find solutions to the issue of long hospitals waiting lists in Ireland.

HSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Reid told this year’s surgical conference that there is a “renewed hope in tackling hospital waiting lists.”

“We are moving towards a more normal environment in which we can tackle waiting lists, change and improve how we do many things and build on innovations made during the pandemic,” he said.

The Sylvester O’Halloran Perioperative Symposium which usually takes place in Limerick, is taking place online this March 4 and 5, and will be attended by 500 surgeons, surgical trainees and other healthcare professionals from Ireland and abroad.

Keynote speakers include HSE CEO Mr Reid, Consultant Anaesthetist at University Hospital Limerick Dr Catherine Motherway and Chair, School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College Dublin Prof Luke O’Neill.

Following publication of the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan and HSE National Service Plan 2022, Mr Reid outlined his intention this year, to devote substantial efforts to the issue of “unacceptable waiting times for scheduled care.”

The CEO highlighted how there were many lessons from the pandemic which could now be applied in addressing longstanding challenges in the health service.

“While brought about through difficult circumstances, these changes are aligned with our long-term Sláintecare direction and I am committed to ensuring that many of these new ways of working will be here to stay,” Mr Reid said.

Dr Catherine Motherway stressed that we must now address the pre-existing and ongoing problem of providing scheduled care in the face of limited beds.

“This does need a co-ordinated plan with input from the bottom up and not just from the top down .

“COVID-19 showed the best in the Irish public. Now we must find a way to sustainably resource our services and to attract and retain skilled staff who are in demand,” she concluded.