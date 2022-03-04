Search

04 Mar 2022

Limerick to host major surgical conference this weekend

Limerick to host major surgical conference this weekend

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid (pictured)

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

04 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK-BASED event marked as the single largest surgical conference in the country is looking to find solutions to the issue of long hospitals waiting lists in Ireland.

HSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Reid told this year’s surgical conference that there is a “renewed hope in tackling hospital waiting lists.”

“We are moving towards a more normal environment in which we can tackle waiting lists, change and improve how we do many things and build on innovations made during the pandemic,” he said. 

The Sylvester O’Halloran Perioperative Symposium which usually takes place in Limerick, is taking place online this March 4 and 5, and will be attended by 500 surgeons, surgical trainees and other healthcare professionals from Ireland and abroad.

Keynote speakers include HSE CEO Mr Reid, Consultant Anaesthetist at University Hospital Limerick Dr Catherine Motherway and Chair, School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College Dublin Prof Luke O’Neill.

Vacant store in Limerick city centre sold after 14 years

Following publication of the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan and HSE National Service Plan 2022, Mr Reid outlined his intention this year, to devote substantial efforts to the issue of “unacceptable waiting times for scheduled care.”

The CEO highlighted how there were many lessons from the pandemic which could now be applied in addressing longstanding challenges in the health service.

“While brought about through difficult circumstances, these changes are aligned with our long-term Sláintecare direction and I am committed to ensuring that many of these new ways of working will be here to stay,” Mr Reid said.

Dr Catherine Motherway stressed that we must now address the pre-existing and ongoing problem of providing scheduled care in the face of limited beds.

“This does need a co-ordinated plan with input from the bottom up and not just from the top down .

“COVID-19 showed the best in the Irish public. Now we must find a way to sustainably resource our services and to attract and retain skilled staff who are in demand,” she concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media