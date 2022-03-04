Search

04 Mar 2022

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics continue for children in Limerick

WALK-IN Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics have now been extended to the 5-11 age group in Limerick.

These will be offered alongside scheduled clinics at the three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres all this weekend, from Friday March 4 to Sunday March 6 and going forward.

Parents are reminded that the vaccination centres in Ennis Hospital, Scoil Carmel Limerick and the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh are healthcare settings, and, in line with national guidance, face masks should be worn when attending the facilities.

This weekend, walk-in clinics for children aged 5-11 will be held in Ennis (Friday, 10am-4pm; Saturday, 1.30-4pm; Sunday 8.30-11.30am).

As well as Limerick (Friday, 8.30am-6.30pm; Saturday, 1.30pm-5pm; Sunday, 8.30am-12.30pm) and Nenagh (Friday, 1.30pm-6.30pm; Saturday, 8.30am-12.30pm; Sunday (1.30pm-5pm).

Scheduled clinics for the 5-11 age group will continue at all three centres, and parents can book an appointment for their child at this address.

Walk-in clinics for all ages are added to the centre schedules all the time, and the website is refreshed regularly.

Up to close of business last Sunday, February 27, the total vaccinations administered by UL Hospitals Group vaccinators reached 506,616.

This does not include more than 22,000 vaccine does that the HSE Mid West Community Healthcare have delivered to people in residential care settings, mental health services, to adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities, to the house-bound, prison services, and to many who were unable to attend the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres.

Nor does it include the vaccination work undertaken in the region by the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists

