Weekend Covid-19 national figures announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,277 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Sunday 27th February, 3,642* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 26th February, the HPSC was notified of 3,635 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
3,147 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 27th February, the HPSC was notified of 2,338 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
2,819 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 610 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU.
