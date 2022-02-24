National daily Covid figures released by the Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,763 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This is a decrease on yesterday's figures of 4,158 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Wednesday 23 February, 3,961* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 610 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.
This is an increase on 593 who were hospitalised yesterday and 54, who were in ICU on the same day.
