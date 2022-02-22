Search

22 Feb 2022

Strategic plan to tackle overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick to be developed

University Hospital Limerick’s urgent public appeal over ‘high volumes’ in emergency department

HIQA will carry out inspections in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

22 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

INSPECTIONS are to take place at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to develop a strategic plan to address capacity issues at the Mid-West facility.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has received an evaluation of the current factors influencing crowding in the emergency department from the Hospital Group CEO.

The information was given to Deputy Michael McNamara, who made the call for an independent inquiry into ongoing overcrowding at the hospital.

“Hospital management and staff appear to be firefighting on the issue of overcrowding as opposed to identifying and rectifying the issues that are causing the problem,” the Clare TD said.

WATCH: Minister for Health responds to claims patients were 'moved' ahead of visit to Limerick hospital

He stressed that the problem of overcrowding in Limerick has worsened since the delivery of the 60-bed modular ward block, an additional 38 inpatient beds and delivery of a 96-bed replacement ward block.

“There also needs to be an assessment of admission and discharge policies at UHL, as well as the impact of population growth on the demand for services within the UL Hospitals Group," he said.

Responding to Deputy McNamara, Minister Donnelly said surge capacity had been opened to manage the “extremely high levels of activity” being experienced at UHL. 

He added that the UL Hospital Group have reported that they are continuing to deal with high volumes of patients attending the University Hospital Limerick ED.

“University Hospital Limerick is working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients," Minister Donnelly stated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media