08 Feb 2022

Visiting restrictions eased at Limerick hospital following Covid-19 outbreak

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Feb 2022 6:03 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

VISITING restrictions at University Hospital Limerick have been partially relaxed with immediate effect, as part of the ongoing management of a recent outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement, issued this Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for UL Hospitals has confirmed that visiting can resume on  almost all inpatient wards at UHL - subject to compliance with public health guidelines.

"For now, visiting restrictions remain in place on Ward 1D and the Trauma Ward in UHL where the management of outbreaks of Covid-19 continues," said a spokesperson.

Visitors to the hospital are required to wear a facemask, observe hand hygiene, complete a Covid-19 questionnaire and have their temperature checked at the entrance.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and between 6pm and 8pm daily and all visits must be booked through UL Hospitals' online booking system - click here.

Separately, visiting restrictions have also been partially relaxed at Ennis Hospital. Visitors can now attend the Burren Ward but restrictions remain in place at Fergus Ward.

Restrictions also remain in place on both inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital, following a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital last week.

"While we welcome the partial resumption of visiting in UHL and Ennis, we ask people who visit our hospitals to adhere to the basic public health safeguards that help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in healthcare settings," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

"We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community," they added.

