National daily Covid figures revealed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,006* confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Monday 24 January, 5,212** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 824 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, this is down from yesterday's figure of 885.
Today, a total of 79 are in ICU, which is an increase of 3 from yesterday.
