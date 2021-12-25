Limerick public reminded that Local Injury Units are open as normal this Christmas

THE UL Hospitals Group is reminding members of the public that the Injury Units at St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals will be available every day over the festive season including today - Christmas Day.

Staffed by teams of doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, nurses and administrative support, the three Injury Units provide timely treatment for a range of minor injuries, and help ensure the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick can deliver the most urgent care for the sickest and most seriously injured patients who need it most.

With such access to care for a wide range of minor injuries, patients, including children over the age of five, can also rest assured of accessing treatment within a fraction of the time they could expect to wait in UHL’s increasingly busy Emergency Department.

Minor injuries including breaks and sprains, cuts and minor burns can be treated at the Units. Staff can provide quick access to diagnostics and x-rays, make the necessary arrangements to refer patients to specialist care when required, and arrange follow-up appointments within the Injury Unit where necessary.

“Most minor injuries can be managed in our minor Injury Units & often in a fraction of the time it would take in a busy Emergency Department”



Dr Gareth Quin, ED Consultant, UHL



Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh & @StJohnsHospLmk | Open 365 dayshttps://t.co/9du81Yh7Qh pic.twitter.com/MpW5cc7Jyj — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) December 24, 2021

"Regardless of the time of year, seven days a week, the doors open at all three Injury Units every day at 8am, and remain open for walk-in patient access until 8 o’clock in the evening in Ennis and Nenagh, and 7pm at St John’s Hospital. No appointment is necessary," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

Dr Damien Ryan, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, says staff in all three Injury Units aim to provide a friendly and efficient service for patients, with a much shorter wait time than they might expect from attending the Emergency Department.

“Patient satisfaction with the service in our Injury Units tends to be high, and such is the case this year too – that is very satisfying for us to hear that, in light of our efforts to ensure the most efficient care for people who need treatment. Minor injuries may, indeed, be minor, but they can quite easily become more complex and difficult to treat, and perhaps lead to serious illnesses if they’re not treated early,” Dr Ryan said.

While more people are approaching Injury Units for treatment, there is still capacity to see more. However, Dr Ryan and his colleagues are urging people to seek out the most appropriate options for treatment.

“Sometimes, patients present with more life-threatening injuries, such as those from a major trauma, or with severe headaches, chest or abdominal pain. We refer these patients to the Emergency Department as we are unable to treat them in our Injury Units,” Dr Ryan explained.

But for anyone who suffers a minor injury such as those described here – and on the HSE website at this link – your local Injury Unit should be your first port of call, and not the Emergency Department,” he added.

All Injury Unit services are open seven days, 365 days a year.

The unit at St John’s Hospital can be contacted at 061-462132. The Nenagh unit can be contacted on 067-42311, and the Ennis unit can be contacted on 065-6863121.