Search

06 Dec 2021

High numbers of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THERE ARE currently 82 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick. 

45 of these patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department while 37 are waiting for a bed elsewhere in the hospital. 

Last month UHL recorded 95 patients on trolleys on one day, which was the highest amount on record.

The previous highest number on trolleys was 92 which was recorded at UHL in January this year. 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pledged the government's support to the hospital recently to help them cope during the winter period.

Department of Education issues new guidance on mask-wearing in classrooms

The Taoiseach gave his commitment that funding and resources will be made available to UHL under the HSE’s Winter Preparedness Plan.

He said: "We will do everything we can to support UHL, it is acknowledged that the hospital is under a lot of pressure. 

"It is something that is getting attention at the HSE in respect of the high numbers, and what further support we can provide resource wise to take pressure off the staff and to try and help out".  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media