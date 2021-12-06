High numbers of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE currently 82 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick.

45 of these patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department while 37 are waiting for a bed elsewhere in the hospital.

Last month UHL recorded 95 patients on trolleys on one day, which was the highest amount on record.

The previous highest number on trolleys was 92 which was recorded at UHL in January this year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pledged the government's support to the hospital recently to help them cope during the winter period.

The Taoiseach gave his commitment that funding and resources will be made available to UHL under the HSE’s Winter Preparedness Plan.

He said: "We will do everything we can to support UHL, it is acknowledged that the hospital is under a lot of pressure.

"It is something that is getting attention at the HSE in respect of the high numbers, and what further support we can provide resource wise to take pressure off the staff and to try and help out".