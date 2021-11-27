University Hospital Limerick to live-stream annual Remembrance Service

Those who have lost ones are invited to light a candle during the virtual service
UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has announced it will live-stream its annual Remembrance Service which takes place this weekend.
The service is held every year to allow people to remember loved ones who have passed away at UHL. This year, because of the pandemic it will take place as a virtual event - beginning at 2.30pm this Sunday.
As the service takes place at St Nessan’s Church, Raheen families and friends of those who have died are invited to light a candle in their homes in memory of their loved ones.
Click here and follow the instructions to watch the live-stream of the Remebrance Service.
For those unable to log-on to the live stream, the service will be recorded and posted to the website shortly afterwards.
