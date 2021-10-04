Vaccination clinic at University Maternity Hospital Limerick extended further

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced its satellite Covid-19 vaccination clinic at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will remain open again this week.

The satellite clinic has been extended into a third week as part of UL Hospitals' strategy to ensure that vaccination is available to those who want to be immunised against Covid-19, in line with recent guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee regarding pregnant women.

"Given the high incidence of Covid-19 locally, and the low level of vaccination among pregnant women admitted to UMHL, Dr Naro Imcha, Associate Clinical Director of Maternal & Child Health, UL Hospitals Group, is urging women to consider the benefits of vaccination against the risk of infection, particularly during the third trimester.

“We want to be very clear, and reassure all pregnant women. Covid-19 vaccination is safe. It’s the best way to protect yourself, and your baby, from COVID-19,” she said.

Director of Midwifery for UL Hospitals Group, Eileen Ronan, says the vaccination clinic is being extended to make the process of vaccination as convenient as possible for any of their service users who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A dedicated vaccination helpline is also available at 087-3593568 from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The satellite clinic is based at the antenatal clinic in UMHL and will administer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to those women who have antenatal appointments scheduled and wish to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines will also be offered to women who are inpatients at the hospital but have not yet been vaccinated or are due to receive their second Pfizer vaccine.

Any woman with an antenatal appointment at UMHL next week who would like to be vaccinated in the satellite clinic should bring photo ID showing date of birth.