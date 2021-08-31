Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Visiting slots to be increased at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

Visiting slots to be increased at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE latest step in the ongoing easing of restrictions at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will take effect from this Wednesday, September 1.

UL Hospitals has confirmed that from tomorrow there will be an increase in scheduled visiting slots on the postnatal wards from 45 minutes to two hours.

The visiting slots will be offered to nominated partners of women on wards M1 and M2, between 2pm and 4pm or between 6pm and 8pm daily.

This is the latest in a series of measures taken in recent months to gradually ease pandemic restrictions on access to partners of women in UMHL, in line with national guidance on partner access to maternity units.

"We acknowledge that Covid-19 access restrictions, while necessary, have been difficult for maternity service users and their loved ones, and we continue to review these safety measures at UMHL on a weekly basis," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

"We continue to plan for the safe, controlled and phased relaxation of restrictions, and to ensure all processes are safely introduced and managed," they added.

UL Hospitals says its seeks to balance the competing requirements for partners to be present and supporting women, while giving priority to the safety, welfare and privacy of all women and infants in its care and its staff. 

UMHL says partners are allowed to attend a number of areas of the hospital, regardless of vaccination status, once they complete the Covid-19 questionnaire and temperature screening.

BREAKING: Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media