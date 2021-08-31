Visiting slots to be increased at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

THE latest step in the ongoing easing of restrictions at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will take effect from this Wednesday, September 1.

UL Hospitals has confirmed that from tomorrow there will be an increase in scheduled visiting slots on the postnatal wards from 45 minutes to two hours.

The visiting slots will be offered to nominated partners of women on wards M1 and M2, between 2pm and 4pm or between 6pm and 8pm daily.

This is the latest in a series of measures taken in recent months to gradually ease pandemic restrictions on access to partners of women in UMHL, in line with national guidance on partner access to maternity units.

"We acknowledge that Covid-19 access restrictions, while necessary, have been difficult for maternity service users and their loved ones, and we continue to review these safety measures at UMHL on a weekly basis," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

"We continue to plan for the safe, controlled and phased relaxation of restrictions, and to ensure all processes are safely introduced and managed," they added.

UL Hospitals says its seeks to balance the competing requirements for partners to be present and supporting women, while giving priority to the safety, welfare and privacy of all women and infants in its care and its staff.

UMHL says partners are allowed to attend a number of areas of the hospital, regardless of vaccination status, once they complete the Covid-19 questionnaire and temperature screening.