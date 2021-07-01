Ministerial seal of approval for disabilities services in Limerick

Minister-of-State Anne Rabbitte at St Gabriel's School and Centre
THE Minister of State with responsibility for Disability has visited an number of facilites and centres in Limerick which provide services for children and young adults with disabilities.
Anne Rabbitte, who announced significant funding for St Gabriel's School and Centre earlier this year, received an extensive tour of the facility and met with CEO Máire O'Leary.
During the walkabout earlier this week, she met with several members of staff and chatted with a number of students and clients who attend St Gabriel's, which is located in Mungret.
We were delighted to welcome Minister Anne Rabbitte TD to St. Gabriel’s School & Centre this morning @AnneRabbitte @NiallCollinsTD @willieodeaLIVE @kodonnellLK pic.twitter.com/7bqZnjsdnl— St. Gabriel's Centre (@StGabrielsCentr) June 29, 2021
During her visit to Limerick, the minister-of-State also visited Liskennet Farm in Granagh which is operated by the St Josephs Foundation and she met with service users and staff at the Rehab Group facility in Raheen.
In Limerick on Tuesday, it was amazing to see Liskennet Farm in action with Minister @NiallCollinsTD. Operated by St. Joseph's Foundation, their equine assisted therapy is an amazing model. Also very impressive was the dedication of those in St Gabriel’s in Limerick City. pic.twitter.com/IDTqVdwEkP— Anne Rabbitte TD - Wear A Mask (@AnneRabbitte) June 30, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.