Ministerial seal of approval for disabilities services in Limerick

Ministerial seal of approval for disabilities services in Limerick

Minister-of-State Anne Rabbitte at St Gabriel's School and Centre

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Minister of State with responsibility for Disability has visited an number of facilites and centres in Limerick which provide services for children and young adults with disabilities.

Anne Rabbitte, who announced significant funding for St Gabriel's School and Centre earlier this year, received an extensive tour of the facility and met with CEO Máire O'Leary.

Government funding confirmed to allow Limerick's St Gabriel’s to open

During the walkabout earlier this week, she met with several members of staff and chatted with a number of students and clients who attend St Gabriel's, which is located in Mungret.

During her visit to Limerick, the minister-of-State also visited Liskennet Farm in Granagh which is operated by the St Josephs Foundation and she met with service users and staff at the Rehab Group facility in Raheen.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie