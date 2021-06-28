BREAKING: Limerick's Covid figures for the weekend confirmed

NEARLY 70 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick over the weekend, it has been confirmed.
Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West shows there were 22 cases on Friday, 30 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
This compares to 36 new cases in Limerick last Thursday, 17 last Wednesday and 16 last Tuesday.
In contrast to the Limerick figures, there were less than 17 cases in County Clare over the weekend and less than 8 in North Tipperary.
Separately, the Department of Public Health Mid West says it currently investigating Covid-19 situations in 24 workplaces across the Mid West region, involving 105 cases and an estimated 84 close contacts.
It's understood the majority of the cases and close contacts relate to workplaces in Limerick.
