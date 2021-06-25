Covid numbers increase nationally and in Limerick

THERE has been a significant increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 nationally.
The Department of Health has confirmed that as of midnight, it was notified of an additional 380 confirmed cases of the disease.
This compares to 304 new cases on Wednesday and 313 last Friday.
While the number of new cases of Covid-19 has increased, the number of patients in hospital has fallen to 38 with 13 in ICU.
The Department of Health says all of the data published this Friday evening is provisional and may change in future following validation.
As of midnight, Thursday 24 June, we are reporting 380* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 25, 2021
13 in ICU. 38 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
More News
Maurice Quinlivan says it was a mistake for his party to walk out of the vote on the Special Criminal Court | PICTURE: MICHAEL COWHEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.