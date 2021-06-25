Covid numbers increase nationally and in Limerick

Covid numbers increase nationally and in Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been a significant increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 nationally.

The Department of Health has confirmed that as of midnight, it was notified of an additional 380 confirmed cases of the disease.

This compares to 304 new cases on Wednesday and 313 last Friday.

BREAKING: Daily Covid figures double in Limerick in just 24 hours

While the number of new cases of Covid-19 has increased, the number of patients in hospital has fallen to 38 with 13 in ICU.

The Department of Health says all of the data published this Friday evening is provisional and may change in future following validation.

