Limerick councillors want restrictions lifted at maternity hospital

COUNCILLORS have unanimously made a call on the UL Hospitals Group to lift restrictions at the Maternity Hospital to allow expectant mothers be accompanied.

Proposing the motion, Labour councillor Elena Secas, said: “While everybody understands that the maternity restrictions have been put in place for the safety of women in maternity care, their babies, healthcare staff and society at large, the situation has changed and can be controlled by having a quick test, by wearing PPE, by having antigen testing in order for women to have and get the support they need throughout all maternity stages.”

She added women need all the support they need “especially when they are at their most fragile.”

Her party colleague Conor Sheehan seconded the motion, saying: “It’s one of the very few hospitals with these unfair restrictions. We should request a presentation from [hospital boss] Colette Cowan as to why these restrictions are still in place.”

But Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan said: “I managed to speak to the UL Hospitals Group this morning. There is a gradual lifting of restrictions at the hospital. They’ve restored neo-natal access to partners for a limited time. They’ve restored access to the anomaly scan. I know there was a request to the national infant and women’s programme and access to labour.”