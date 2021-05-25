Details of shuttle bus service to Limerick vaccination centre confirmed

BUS Éireann has introduced a new shuttle bus service between Limerick city and the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The special service, for those with appointments, will run every 20 minutes in line with the operating hours of the vaccination centre.

The first bus will depart Colbert Station at 7.40am and the last bus will returns from the Hotel at 8.10pm. Stops to be served by the shuttle bus include Henry Street (Dunnes Stores), Ennis Road (JFK School and Jetland) and Coonagh Roundabout.

The Limerick shuttle bus service, which is funded by the National Transport Authority, will provide customers with a safe, easy, and environment-friendly choice for those with HSE appointments to travel to and from their vaccination.

Bus Éireann says the service will be operated using easily accessible low floor, bright interior shuttle double-deck buses, providing customers with comfortable seating, a dedicated wheelchair space, a separate designated child space, complimentary Wi-Fi, and CCTV security cameras throughout.

Commenting on the roll-out of the new service, Denis Maher, services manager with Bus Éireann in Limerick said: “We are delighted to be able to support the great work of the HSE at the Vaccination Centre in Limerick. This new shuttle service operates every twenty minutes to and from the vaccination centre making it easy and very convenient for everyone to travel. It is very important to advise people that with 50% capacity limits on all public transport, the bus will only be able to carry a maximum of thirty-five passengers at a time."

Professor Paul Burke, chief academic officer at UL Hospitals and Group Lead for the three Mid-West Vaccination Centres, has welcomed the launch of the new service.

“Our effort to vaccinate the population of the Mid-West as part of the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy has been on an historic scale, and wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community and our partners in public service. We’re particularly grateful today to acknowledge the support of the National Transport Authority and Bus Éireann in establishing this crucial public transport link between Limerick City and the largest of our three vaccination centres,” Prof Burke said.

The shuttle service costs as little as €1.68 for customer who have a leap card. Free travel passes and TFI leap cards will also be accepted on this service.

Bus Éireann has also confirmed a shuttle bus service will operate to and from Limerick Racecourse when the vaccincation centre moves there in early June.