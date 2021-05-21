Colposcopy services at Limerick hospital face disruption due to cyber attack

THE UL Hospitals Group is advising patients that only urgent and time-sensitive colposcopy appointments will be going ahead at University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) from next week.

In a statement, it says the curtailment of services this is due to the ongoing disruption caused by the cyber attack on the HSE's IT systems.

All women who have colposcopy appointments in the UMHL clinic from next Monday should make contact at (061) 483111 before attending the hospital, so that staff can confirm that the appointment will go ahead as scheduled.

UL Hospitals is apologising for the inconvenience caused and says the decision has been taken in order to ensure that colposcopy appointments are prioritised for those who need them most urgently.

The antenatal clinic at UMHL continues to operate and patients are asked to attend as scheduled. The Maternity Emergency Unit (24-7) and the appointment-only Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit continue to operate.

Dr Naro Imcha, Associate Clinical Director of Maternal & Child Health, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We would like to reassure any women with colposcopy appointments who are immediately impacted by this decision, that their appointments will be re-arranged as soon as possible as our services return to normal."