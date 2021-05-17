BREAKING: Widespread cancellations confirmed at Limerick hospitals following cyber attack

THE UL Hospitals Group says services across its six hospitals continue to be adversely impacted by the ransomware attack on HSE IT systems and that there will be 'widespread cancellations' from this Tuesday.

The hospitals affected include University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, St John's Hospital, Orthopaedic Hospital, Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital.

In a statement, UL Hospitals has confirmed that all outpatient clinics are cancelled; all elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled (with the exception of time-critical cases); all diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled as are endoscopy services.

Services that will continue to be provided include maternity services, dialysis treatment, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Acute Fracture Unit (UHL).

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Raddisson Blu Hotel will also continue to operate as normal as will the Emergency Department at UHL.

However, the ED is very busy and members of the public are reminded to consider all other care options and to only attend the ED in an emergency. Non urgent patients are being advised they may experience significant delays.

"Patients are advised to pay attention to updates as we expect that services are likely to be further disrupted early next week.

We apologise to patients who are experiencing delays and disruptions to our service as a result of the cyber attack," said a spokesperson.

Updates on service disruptions can be found here and on Twitter.