Temporary phone number established at Limerick hospital following cyber attack

THE UL Hospitals Group has established a temporary phone line at UHL after its communications system was impacted by a cyber attack on the HSE's IT system.

Emergency services continue to operate at all six hospitals across the group and patients with an outpatient appointment or a scheduled procedure are advised to attend for their appointments/procedures unless they are directly contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has not been impacted and those scheduled to receive their vaccines over the weekend are being advised to attend at their appointment time.

Efforts to resolve the IT issue are ongoing with both the HSE CEO, Paul Reid and Taoiseach Michéal Martin insisting that a ransom will not be paid to those behind the attck.

A spokesperson for UL Hospital stated earlier today that in implementing its contingency plans, staff are largely operating manual back-up systems. Patients have been advised to expect delays as a result.

This evening, it was confirmed that a temporary reception phone number has been set up at UHL - 061 482119