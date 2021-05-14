Four more Covid deaths confirmed as more than 400 new cases are reported nationally

THE National Public Health Emergency Team has been notified of a further four Covid-19 related deaths and 425 new cases of the disease.

Of the latest cases, 202 are men and 223 are women with 78% of all cases under 45 years of age. The Department of Health says 4% are over 65 and the median age is 29.

A county-by-county breakdown has not been published because of the overnight cyber attack on the HSE's IT systems.

Of the deaths notified this Friday, one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two occurred in May.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says a total of 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered by the end of Tuesday.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose while 514,808 people have received their second dose.