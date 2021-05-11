Limerick's Milford Care Centre confirms details of 'Walk from a Distance' fundraiser

MILFORD Care Centre has announced it's annual Memorial Walk will take place virtually again this year given the current public health guidelines.

The ‘Walk from a Distance’ fundraiser will take place over five days between May 23 and May 27.

Members of the public are being asked to support the event by completing a 5k walk in their own locality and in their own time, by doing 1km a day for five days. Those taking part are being encouraged to to pledge the usual entry fee of €20 per family via milfordcarecentre.ie.

Confirming details of the event, recently appointed chief executive Mary O’Brien said: "The annual Memorial Walk, which generates a tremendous response from our supporters who walk the 5km in solidarity, has become a very symbolic way of remembering our loved ones. Last year, we literally had to think on our feet and find a way to enable our many supporters do the walk, which prior to the pandemic was held in the University of Limerick campus. We did not want to let the Covid-19 pandemic deny anyone the opportunity of doing the walk and that’s why we decided to ask people to do it in their own space and time.

Ms O'Brien added: "While we may not be able to walk collectively, we can do so in spirit by doing the walk on our own or with members of our households, carrying the memories with us. We got such amazing support last year that we are maintaining the ‘Walk from a Distance’ approach again this year."

A special blessing ceremony will be live-streamed on social media on Friday, May 28 to give all participants an opportunity to link-up virtually to remember their bereaved.

"This blessing ceremony will also serve to bring people together until we can arrange the annual ecumenical service we usually hold in Milford Church, which we have to postpone until some future date when some form of post-pandemic normality returns," said Mary O'Brien.

“Like everyone else, we have had to adjust our normal way of operating to avoid the spread of the virus. It’s a trying time for everyone, especially here in Milford and I cannot thank all of the staff enough for their trojan commitment to caring for our patients and doing everything within their power to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” stated Ms O’Brien when outlining the arrangements that have been put in place for the Milford Hospice ‘From a Distance’ Memorial Walk, she added.

Each year Milford must raise in excess of €2m through its fundraising activities in order to be able to maintain its services.

“In this context we need the public’s support now more than ever so we are appealing for as many people as possible to participate in the “Walk from a Distance” event with us. The walk can be undertaken anywhere in the world as we learnt last year when we had registrations from across the globe,” Ms O’Brien added.

For details on how to register for Milford Care Centre’s Walk from a Distance see milfordcarecentre.ie,