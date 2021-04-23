NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District has dropped even further.

Between April 6 and April 19, there were just seven confirmed cases of the disease in Cappamore/Killmallock which now has an incidence rate of 20.1 - the sixth lowest in the country.

The incidence rate, which has fallen for each of the last six weeks, is now at the same level recorded on September 28, 2020.

Overall, while there were week-on-week reductions in case numbers in three of Limerick's six LEAs, there were increases in the other three with the figures more than doubling in the Adare/Rathkeale Municpal District and in Limerick City West.

According to the latest data, there were 162 confirmed cases of the disease across Limerick over the two-week period - down from 169 in the preceeding fortnight (March 23 to April 5).

The overall incidence rate for Limerick (97) remains significantly below the national rate of 118.1.

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (April 6 - April 19)

Newcastle West

127.7 (35 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

104.7 (29 new cases)

Limerick City West

103.2 (36 new cases)

Limerick City North

95.1 (33 new cases)

Limerick City East

62.2 (22 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

20.1 (7 new cases)

Last night, 23 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.