Limerick students set walking challenge to support support prevention charities

A NUMBER of students at Limerick Institute of Technology have launched a walking challenge to raise funds for two local charities.

Second-year Sports Development students Thomas Barry and Rory O'Reilly have organised the Walking Pace for Headspace event which will see all funds donated to Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and Limerick Suicide Watch.

Thomas and Rory say it’s important to support mental health charities who have been impacted by the pandemic.

"After a tough year of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, everyone’s mental health has been affected some way or another,” they explained.

As part of the challenge, members of the public are being asked to walk 50km over the course of a week - beginning on Monday (March 22).

“This event aims to promote the hard work these volunteer-based charities do and to show Limerick’s appreciation of the important role they play in suicide prevention. There is no better way to show your support than getting involved,” the students remarked.

Anyone who donates more than €10 via the GoFundMe page will automatically be entered in a draw with several spot prizes up for grabs courtesy of several Limerick-based businesses which have offered their support.

The event will be strictly online and the organisers are reminding participants that they should remain within their 5km radius, to comply with current Covid-19 restrictions.

There is a €5 minimum entry fee and more information can be found on Facebook.