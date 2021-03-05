BREAKING: Latest Covid figures confirm small increase in Limerick case numbers

THERE has been another small increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 522 new cases.

Fourteen of the latest cases are in Limerick and the 14 day incidence rate now stands at 239.1

There are 280 new cases in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 19 in Donegal with remaining 141 cases spread across 19 other counties including Limerick.

The Department of Health says that as of 8am today, there were 426 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 102 are in ICU.

As of Tuesday, March 2, 460,637 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.