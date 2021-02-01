Funding secured for new dietician posts at Limerick hospital

THE Chief Executive of the UL Hospitals Group has confirmed that three specialist dietitians to help treat adults with Diabetes will be recruited in the near future.

In a letter sent to Limerick City and County Council, Colette Cowan stated that funding for the positions was sanctioned in December 2020.

"This funding has been made available through the national clinical programme for diabetes," she wrote.

Last year, members of the local authority, agreed a motion urging urging the Department of Health and the HSE to create a dietitian post at University Hospital Limerick to work with the estimated 2,000 people, across the region, with Type 1 Diabetes.

Currently, there is a specialist dietitian working with paediatric patients but there is no specialist post for adults with Type 1 Diabetes.

"Patients are seen by a ward dietitian as inpatients but there is no specialist dietetic care or outpatient appoints for adult diabetes patients in UHL, stated Ms Cowan in her letter.

"UL Hospitals Group recognises the need for additional resources within our adult diabetic services. This issue is a core focus for UL Hospitals group and and we are committed to improving the service for out patients.," she added.