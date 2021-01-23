Limerick pensioner would 'love to go dancing at the Glentworth' after receiving Covid vaccine

BERNIE Ryan from Woodview Park in Caherdavin and 101-year-old Nora Gray from Newport, County Tipperary have become the first residents at St Camillus’ Hospital, Shelbourne Road to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nora, who turns 102, on February 16 was delighted to receive the vaccine. She even joked that now she has had the vaccine she can replicate what she “did for her 90th birthday celebrations when she visited her granddaughter in Australia”.

After she received her jab, Bernie commented: "I can’t wait to be able to see my seven children and 11 grandchildren and I’m looking forward to being able to have my weekend visits home again soon."

The 85-year-old also joked that she “would love to go dancing at the Glentworth on Sunday night now she has the vaccine”.

All Staff, residents and their families were given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second

Director of Nursing Sian Rowe McCormack was the first staff member vaccinated. "All week there has been a lovely air of expectancy at the hospital in anticipation of the vaccine arriving. Between today and tomorrow our residents and frontline staff will have received their first doses and as Director of Nursing I am so proud of all of them, they have displayed so much resilience and care over the past 10 months,” she said.

Peer Vaccinator Mairead Duggan, administered the first shots at St Camillus': "I’m thrilled to be a peer vaccinator and to also receive the vaccine today, the sense of joy and relief has to be seen to be believed, I’m delighted with how today has gone and by tomorrow we will have a big weight lifted off our shoulders with residents and staff receiving their first doses," she said.

Last night, a further 96 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.