Vhi opens state-of-the art health centre in Limerick

VHI has announced the official opening of its Vhi 360 Health Centre in Limerick.

Located at Raheen Business Park, the Centre is open to all Vhi customers and offers rapid access to urgent care for minor injury and illness, as well as a range of health and wellbeing services delivered by a multidisciplinary team.

More than 20 people are employed at the two storey 700 square metre facility which will provide quality healthcare to Vhi customers from across the Mid-West 365 days of the year.

“Our mission at Vhi is to help our customers and patients lead longer, stronger, healthier lives. We have a proven track record in introducing innovative, customer-focused services which helps to provide a more efficient and better patient experience. We have been consistent in our efforts to grow and add to our services, responding to and anticipating customer needs with a view to delivering on our mission," said Dr Lynda Keaveney, Vhi 360 Health Centre, Clinical Director.

"Our investment in the new Vhi 360 Health Centre in Limerick will help to bring more services to our customers – not only for when they have a minor illness or injury but also to help them to manage their overall health and wellbeing," she added.

For more information click here or search Vhi 360.