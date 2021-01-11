Number of Covid-19 patients at University Hospital Limerick rises further

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick is continuing to increase rapidly, new figures confirm.

According to the HSE, there are now more than 120 patients with the disease at UHL. As of 8pm on Sunday night, nine of those patients were being treated in ICU.

This compares to 101 patients (10 in ICU) at 8pm on Saturday and is four times the figures which were reported on New Year's Day.

At 8pm on January 1, there were 31 Covid-19 patients being treated at UHL with five in ICU. A fortnight ago, on December 28, there were just 15 patients with one in ICU.

Our community is being asked to stay at home, to stay safe, so that we can all protect the people who are important to us as well as our colleagues on the frontline.

Pressure on beds is also intensifying at the hospital. As of 8pm last night, there were four general beds and three ICU beds available.

Last week, Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group confirmed that more than 400 workers were unavailable for reasons associated with Covid-19.