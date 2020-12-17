Limerick people urged to keep well by walking into 2021

A new campaign has been launched to encouraging Limerick people of all ages to walk into 2021 by taking part in the Keep Well Walking Challenge.

The Keep Well campaign is aimed at showing people of all ages how we can mind our own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routine.

It is being run by Limerick Sports Partnership in association with Sport Ireland, Get Ireland Walking Healthy Ireland and Limerick City and County Council.

The aim is to get as many people as possible out and active for at least 30 minutes a day for the remainder of December, bringing a healthy habit forward to the New Year.

To support this, Get Ireland Walking has produced a new app that will allow users to keep a record of their walking and help all participants to stay motivated. The handy app will provide useful tips on advice on how to build walking into every day routines.

It can be downloaded here

As part of the campaign, which is now underway, well-known people from across Ireland will share their favourite walk of 2020, whether it is a socially distanced walk with a loved-one or simply a lunchtime escape from the bedroom office.

Phelim Macken, Sports Coordinator for Limerick Sports Partnership said: "The Keep Well Walking Challenge will help keep people active right up to the end of the year. We are part of the Keep Well campaign running across the local authority and central government. Exercise is a great way to improve the mind as well as the body. Walking is a brilliant form of physical activity that is accessible to all irrespective of ability. Being active brings so many benefits that you should treat yourself this Christmas.”

John Treacy, Chief Executive Sport Ireland commented: “It is hugely encouraging to see that the levels of recreational walking in Ireland are higher than ever. Physical activity is vital for the health of the nation, mental as well as physical, and one of the positives to come out of 2020 is that people now recognise the importance of physical activity as part of their daily lives. The Keep Well Walking Challenge and the new app will further help walking become part of people’s habits.”

It provides guidelines, information, and tips on how we can make a plan to do things that will help us keep well through the coming months.

For more, see here.