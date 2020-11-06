Significant funding boost for Limerick's Milford Hospice is confirmed

Milford Hospice, which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, is to receive more than €1m in government support.

An immediate grant of €1.25 million is to be paid by the HSE to cover Covid-19 related costs which have arisen since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

In addition to incurring some additional costs, Milford Hospice, like many other organisations, has not been able to hold fundraising events since the end of February.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister of state Niall Collins said: "The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has allocated an amount of €10 million for immediate disbursement to a number of Hospices across the Country to defray costs incurred during the Covid19 pandemic to date. In this regard I can confirm that Limerick's Milford Hospice is to receive €1.25 million from this fund."

Mr Collins says the funding is very significant and will greatly help the immense work which is being done at Milford Hospice.

"I’d like to thank the staff and management of Milford Hospice for their very kind and professional ongoing service to the people of Limerick," he said.