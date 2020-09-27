Highest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Limerick since May

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has recorded its highest number of intensive care patients with Covid-19 in three months.

According to daily HSE reports, there are three patients in UHL's ICU as of Friday evening, which is currently the highest in the country.

It is the highest number since May 27 when there were four patients in UHL's ICU being treated for Covid-19.

There are four patients with Covid-19 being treated at UHL, and seven suspected cases in the Dooradoyle hospital. There is one suspected case in ICU, the figures show.

Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn has praised Limerick for its efforts in following guidelines and reducing the spread of the virus. This follows a major surge in early September, which has now stabilised to single digits in recent days.

On September 20 and 23, there were no new cases recorded.

There have been 922 confirmed cases to date in Limerick.