BREAKING: Nine new Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE ARE nine new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, among 147 additional confirmed cases nationwide.

There have been no further deaths recorded by the National Public Health Emergency Team [NPHET].

There are now officially 1,777 Covid-19 deaths and 28,116 cases nationally.

Of the 147 new cases, 71% were under the age of 45, and 60 are linked to outbreaks or close contacts of confirmed cases.

Fourteen cases have been identified as community transmission. Seventy-three cases are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr Cillian DeGascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “We know that children can get multiple respiratory tract infections over the winter period and as a result could require repeated swab tests. Therefore, NPHET, HSE and NVRL are continuing to assess alternative testing methods for children.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said: “There will be cases in school aged children just as there have been throughout the pandemic. When these occur, our public health teams will lead the response to limit further transmission- as has been the case in other settings throughout this pandemic.”

Dr. Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said: “Parents should remain vigilant around symptoms and keep their children isolated at home if they are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu like symptoms, loss of taste or smell. Parents should also remain aware of asymptomatic transmission - like some adults, children may not present symptoms but can still carry the virus. If you have vulnerable people in your limited network, ensure physical distancing is adhered to and encourage regular hand washing habits with your child.”