Limerick hospital has most confirmed Covid-19 cases as number doubles in 24 hours



THERE are four patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick which is the largest number in a hospital in the country.

And there are 40 patients suspected of having the condition awaiting test results at the hospital. Again this is the largest figure for a hospital in the country followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with 15 cases.

These numbers account for the situation at the hospital up until 8pm on Monday.

UHL saw the number of cases double from two to four within a 24 period from Sunday to Monday. UHL is followed by Kilkenny, Tallaght and the Mater hospital which all have two confirmed cases each.

There is one patient confirmed to have Covid-19 in the ICU at UHL while there is one person suspected of having the virus in the unit.

