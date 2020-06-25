BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for ninth day running

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains at 583 after it was revealed that no new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

That brings to nine the number of consecutive days that there have been no new confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick.

The last new case of Covid-19 in Limerick was reported by the Department of Health on June 16 and there has been a denotification of two cases since.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been informed that a total of 1 person with #COVID19 has died.



There has now been a total of 1,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, in an update this Thursday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been informed that one additional person with Covid-19 has died bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,727.

A further 11 cases of the diesase have been reported while two of the previously reported cases have been denotified. The total number confirmed cases now stands at 25,405.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today this Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

“NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases,” said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said;

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland. The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains,” he added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Covid-19 is accelerating globally with four million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals,” he said.