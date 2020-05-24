Limerick beauty and fashion brand launch ‘enchanting’ collection during lockdown

LIMERICK beauty and fashion brand, Enchant, has launched The Simplicity Collection which includes a range of jewellery named after leading female icons.

In 2010, Kerry entrepreneur Miriam Costello opened Enchant Beauty, in Castletroy. Within four years, she had opened a second salon, Enchant Sanctuary, before expanding online.

Following two years of extensive research and product design, The Simplicity Collection was scheduled to officially launch on the Enchant website (www.enchant.ie) in March. However, Covid-19 restrictions meant the closure of both Enchant salons on March, 14 leaving the thriving business in uncertainty.

“In the interest of public health, I closed the doors of Enchant immediately; there was no question of putting my staff or clients at risk. However, for the business, this had a sudden impact as cash flow instantly stopped,” founder Miriam Costello explained.

Undeterred, Ms Costello decided to forge ahead with the launch of The Simplicity Collection, the first bespoke jewellery collection by Enchant. She describes it as “a celebration of timeless sophistication and beauty at an affordable price”.

“During the past two years I have worked tirelessly on the promotion and development of the website and on sourcing products and the expansion into my own lines of accessories and jewellery. Despite the economic uncertainties, I was determined to continue with the launch and I’m delighted with the support I’ve received from customers and the business community,” continued Ms Costello who is currently undertaking a Master of Business Administration at the University of Limerick (UL).

“It has never been more important to look after ourselves. The Enchant product line is developed with a passion for luxury, we believe everyone deserves to feel a million dollars,” she added. The Simplicity Collection is now available on www.enchant.ie.