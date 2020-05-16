BREAKING: Just one new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as 92 new cases are reported nationally

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 596, it has been revealed.

In a update this Saturday evening, The National Public Health Emergency Team said it has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country – the lowest for any single day since mid-March.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society,” said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health.

Of the new cases of the disease confirmed this Saturday, just one was detected in Limerick bringing the total to 596. There are now 24,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed by the Department of Health that a further 15 people have died – bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,533.