University Hospital Limerick most overcrowded in the country

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country this Tuesday, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

New figures show that there were 61 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards.

This is 12 higher than Cork University Hospital and 18 more than University Hospital Galway.

The UL Hospitals Group has said that measures are put in place to alleviate overcrowding in the wards and the emergency department.

People with minor injuries are advised to attend any of its local injury units in St John's Hospital, Ennis or Nenagh.

Fees for the injury unit have been cut to €75 since last month.