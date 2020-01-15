Paramedic student in Limerick gets big scholarship boost

A MATURE student from Castletroy has received a prestigious higher education scholarship to help her study to be a paramedic.

Katarzyna Opozda from Castletroy in Limerick was given the higher education scholarship for adult learnings from the registered charity Uversity.

Now she will take part in a bachelor’s degree in paramedic studies at the University of Limerick.

Ms Opozda has completed a huge variety of courses and qualifications from 2015 before kicking off her degree at the University of Limerick two years ago.

So determined was she to take part, she secured sponsorship for her course fees and volunteered with St Vincent de Paul, St John Ambulance and worked as a health care assistant.

She said she’d like to “be part of the pre-hospital care first response” and gain further experience and education in this field to progress her career and pass her knowledge and experience onto others.

Uversity is now accepting applications for next year’s higher education intake.

The scholarships are intended to remove financial barriers so adult learners can unlock their potential and realise their ambitions.

Applicants must be 23 years and older, a citizen of an European Economic member state, or from Switzerland, and be resident in Ireland for over three years.

They should be returning to higher education after a break from education of more than three years.

In order to secure her scholarship, Ms Opozda said she demonstrated academic potential, a clear motivation and ambition for returning to education.

The charity also said she showed a drive to succeed, a strong work ethic and financial need.

“​Uversity is particularly keen to support candidates who have an ability to be transformed and transform others as a result of this scholarship and educational experience,” the charity said.

All applications will be reviewed by Uversity for eligibility and may be shortlisted for interview.

But it will not be until Wednesday, July 1, 2020 when successful applicants will be known.

For more information, telephone 01-6875999