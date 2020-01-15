University Hospital Limerick lifts visiting ban after major flu outbreak

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has lifted its visiting ban following last week’s surge in flu cases.

However, restrictions still remain in place in order to manage the seasonal flu, a UL Hospitals Group spokesperson has said.

On January 6, there were 28 confirmed cases of the flu at UHL.

While the ban on visits introduced one week ago has now been relaxed, it is necessary to remain vigilant and restrictions remain in place, the spokesperson said this week.

The ban on visiting patients on Ward 4C (designated flu ward) remains in place. Until further notice the only visitors permitted in the emergency department are people visiting patients who are at end-of-life, critically unwell, or confused (for example, dementia).

Visiting restrictions mean that there can only be one visitor per patient.

UL Hospitals Group asks members of the public not to bring children on visits to the hospital at this time.

People with flu like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.

On Wednesday, there were 45 patients treated on trolleys at UHL, the third highest in the country.