Fee for injury unit at St John's Hospital in Limerick reduced by 25%

Since Minister for Health Simon Harris signed a statutory instrument, the charge for attending a minor injury unit has been reduced from €100 to €75 as of December 23.

If you have a full medical card or valid medical/GP referral letter there is no charge for attending an Injury Unit. For non medical card holders the fee is now €75.

The three Injury Units in the Mid-West are St John's Hospital Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh and they can treat a wide range of injuries in adults and children.

GPs regularly refer their patients to Injury Units and people can walk-in and self- present directly to any Injury Unit for treatment. The time it takes to complete treatment in an injury unit is on average 2 hours, though even less in some units.

Injury Units do not treat children under the age of five, serious head injuries, abdominal (stomach) pain, medical illnesses or mental health problems. Check out the list of treatments available on www.hse.ie/injuryunits.