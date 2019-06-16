Ambulance service members stage protest in Limerick city over union recognition

LOCAL members of the National Ambulance Service Representatives Association (Nasra) staged a protest in Limerick city centre this weekend, over union recognition.

Nasra has so far participated in seven strike days as the Government does not recognise the union, which is associated with the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

A spokesperson for the Mid-West branch, many of its members based at the St Nessan's Road NAS station, said there was "huge support" from the public at their stand on Thomas Street where a petition for support was signed.

"The atmosphere at the Limerick awareness day was one of support, empathy and in some cases anger that our EMTs, Paramedics and Advanced Paramedics have been forced so far to partake in seven strike days to be allowed to be represented by PNA NASRA the Union of our choice.

"We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everybody who has and continues to support our campaign, the level of support we continue to receive is truly humbling to see. We will continue our campaign until our Union of choice is acknowledged, accepted and respected by the HSE."

Further strike days are due to be announced soon, the spokesperson told the Leader.

"But we are appealing to the government and the HSE to engage with the PNA to actively bring this dispute to an end. The situation is easily resolved by respecting our constitutional right to join and be represented by the trade union of our choice."