University Hospital Limerick develops information booklet for patients

PATIENTS at University Hospital Limerick will now have access to a booklet that will help them with their experience while being treated.

The 32-page handbook was developed by the UL Hospitals Group in response to feedback as part of the National Patient Experience Survey last year.

The findings of the 2018 results, published in November, showed that UHL scored below the national average in all categories of care in the survey.

Though 78% of UHL patients said their experiences were “very good” and “good”, the hospital will need to improve its respect and dignity, confidence and trust in hospital staff, and clear answers in the emergency department.

This booklet provides general information on UHL, information about hospital food, services and supports, medication and discharged, and how patients can follow up and provide feedback upon discharge, a spokesperson said.

In the booklet, patients will find important checklists and questions to ask healthcare professionals about their medications and the discharge process.

Patient Teresa Gleeson & Catherine Hand, Patient Advocacy & Liaison Manager Manager study our new Patient Information Booklet. The @NPESurvey highlighted that patients want to know more about medications & discharge, as well as who to contact after discharge home. pic.twitter.com/3dh8P4XgCD — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) March 4, 2019

UHL’s patient advocacy and liaison services manager, Catherine Hand, said they developed the document with patients and staff “to provide them with some reassurance around what to expect while they are in hospital and what arrangements they can make with us to ensure their safety and comfort when they leave hospital”.

“What last year’s survey showed was that the discharge process is an anxiety for patients and for many this was what they were most concerned about. Whereas we would have thought the area of biggest concern was getting in to the hospital, and many do have concerns around admissions which we are also working on; what was apparent to us from the survey results was that discharge was one of the areas that warranted most attention from us. This booklet has been developed as part of our response. It is not the intention that the booklet will replace the conversations that patients and their loved ones must continue to have while they are in hospital. But we do hope patients will use it as an aid to ask the right questions and provide some assurance when they are discharged,” Ms Hand added.

Localised versions are being developed for St John’s Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital.